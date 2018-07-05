Election posters motion for Kilkenny defeated

A motion calling on Kilkenny County Council to support “a limited amount of election posters per candidates to 150, in the interest of environmental protection and road safety” has been defeated.



Cllr Breda Gardner tabled the motion at last month’s full Council meeting. Cllr Joe Malone quipped if the motion was for 150 posters “per parish”.

It was defeated by a majority vote with just three councillors voting in favour and they included: Cllr Malcolm Noonan; Cllr Breda Gardner and Cllr Melissa O’Neill.

Cllr Noonan highlighted that the posters are not recyclable.