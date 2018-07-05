Dungarvan Graveyard gets funding to go digital

A total of 21 applications were received for funding under the Graveyard Grants Scheme of 2018 with a total of 17 currently benefiting from the budget of €10,000.

The allocation sees Dungarvan Graveyard in Gowran parish getting €700 - the highest amount handed down - for the review and recording of burial records and to create digital records.

Graveyards that received €500 in funding for general maintenance and grass cutting included: Johnswell; Ballinamorahan; St Mary’s Church of Ireland; Kilmacoliver; Stonecarthy, The Rower; Church Hill; Killahy; Bennettsbridge and St Patrick’s Church, Clogh.