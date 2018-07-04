Kilkenny man scoops the gold at World Kettlebell Sport Championships

Eddie Sheehan from Sevenhouses, Danesfort, just outside Kilkenny city has won gold at the World Championships in Kettlebell Lifting in Milan, Italy.

Eddie was part of the Irish Team who travelled to Milan to join the 250+ athletes from 26 countries taking part in the event.

Kettlebell Sport, also known as Girevoy Sport, is an endurance style of lifting kettlebells that is used in competition. The objective of a kettlebell competition is to complete as many repetitions as possible in 10 minutes, either with one switch (if you are using one kettlebell), or without setting the kettlebells down (if you are using two kettlebells).

Eddie competed in Biathlon which is a two part event which involves lifting 2 x 24kg kettlebells overhead for 10 mins (jerk) and swinging 1 x 24kg kettlebell overhead (snatch) for another 10 mins. He put on an outstanding performance to secure him the spot of World Champion in the 95kg+ category.

Eddie is coach at local Kilkenny Kettlebell Club which train at Top Pro Gym at the rear of the Club House Hotel.