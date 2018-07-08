Kilkenny aqua club paddling strong

Kilkenny Aqua Canoe Club (KACC) is a local Kilkenny canoeing and kayaking club, run by its members, parents and local people who share one common passion, water sports.

KACC has been in existence since 1998, located by kind permission of Kilkenny County Council beside the River Nore on the Canal Walk, Lacken since 2012.

The club continues to spread a strong message throughout the community with skills its members say are transferable into everyday life.

Membership of a canoe club “is advisable for all people who wish to enjoy the many aspects of the sport as it not just provides a safe environment for learning” .

It also encourages participation and structured learning for all abilities whether novice or expert.

KACC’s membership has grown to in excess of 120 members and includes within the club, The Nore Dragon Paddlers and Kilkenny Agua Dragons who are both Dragon Boat Racers, the NDP members are breast cancer survivors.

Members say they are privileged to have a wealth of experienced instructors on hand to run beginner to advanced courses in “the many disciplines of canoeing and kayaking”.

Water sports are not only good for the body, but they are also good for the mind, the club has said and it strongly promotes participation in many forms of water sports from an early age.

They have actively put in place a safe and enjoyable environment for people of ages from 8-years-old to any upper age.

The club says “water sports teach young people to respect their environment, surrounded by nature and all its beauty can be awe inspiring to a young adult”. It wants nature to be a normal part of every person’s life.

KACC encourage and promote the clean-up of our rivers and collection of lifebuoys along the river.

They also focus on how they deliver their courses, developing people and their skill sets.

The club said: “Water sports can be a representation of our everyday life and the skills we learn from them are not only to do with the sport, but they are life skills such as good social skills, communication skills and leadership skills.

“These are transferable to our everyday life.

“We believe that water sports can teach people about themselves.

“They can teach people with disabilities that they can achieve more than they ever imagined they could and indeed in a kayak as far as an abled bodied person can.”

KACC’s goal is to give participants the opportunity to discover new strengths and abilities, new purpose and new talents.

The aim is to assist them in realising how much they can do physically, mentally and emotionally, and all this can be achieved in a safe and enjoyable environment at KACC.

They added: “We as a Club are always looking for new members and to organise membership or enquire about a course you can contact Shane on 087 9006114.”

The club and its members are part of Canoeing Ireland, the National Governing Body for paddle sports and operate within their rules.

The club members benefit from Canoeing Ireland member insurance and have access to the many canoeing discipline events organised through the organisation.