Stop/go system in place on this main Kilkenny road until July 11

Works will take place on the N78 between Castlecomer and Crettyard between 7am and 7pm each day until Friday, September 14.

It's full steam ahead for the 6.73km overlay commencing at the Big Bridge, Castlecomer to Coolbaun South via Coolbaun North to Crettyard on the Laois bounds.

A stop/go system will be in place on the N77 between the Dinan Bridge and the Laois county bounds, 8:30am and 5pm each day, until Wednesday, July 11.