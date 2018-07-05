Kilkenny's longest-serving councillor will run again in 2019

Kilkenny’s longest-serving county councillor has confirmed she will run again in the 2019 Local Elections, all being well.

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh has held a seat in north Kilkenny for almost five decades now. She has stood for election and succeeded in every local election since 1974, when she first won her council seat.

Should Cllr Cavanagh win re-election again next year and complete a five-year term of office, she would be in the running to be Ireland’s longest-serving councillor. The Galmoy woman has served on past councils with the grandparents of some of those with whom she shares the chamber today.

She was twice elected Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council (1983-84 and 2004-2005) and twice leas-Cathaoirleach (1982-1983 and 2013-2014).

Known affectionately as the ‘mother of the chamber’, Cllr Cavanagh is also member of the IFA, farms with her husband, Eddie, and is a former Vice-Chairperson of the County Committee on Agriculture. She has three children: Sarah, Anne Marie and Brian.