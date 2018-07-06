South-East has second highest unemployment rate in the country

The south-east has the second highest unemployment rate in the country according to new Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures.

The CSO’s labour force survey for the first quarter of 2018 showed that the south-east

region (which includes Kilkenny, Carlow, Waterford, and Wexford) had an

unemployment rate of 7.2% (14,000 people).

The only region with a higher unemployment rate was the Midlands region (made up by

Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath), with 8%.

However, the unemployment rate in the south-east region has decreased. Last quarter, the

rate was 8.1% (16,000 people).

In the first quarter of 2016, that figure was as high as 10.7% (20,700 people).

Comparing that to new figures shows a decrease of 3.5% points, or a percentage

change of 32.7.

The state unemployment figure for the first quarter of this year was 5.7 percent. All

unemployment figures include people from ages 15 to 74.

The participation rate – which accounts for the number of people who are either

employed or actively looking for work – in the south-east was the lowest in the country

with 58 percent.

Last quarter it was 59.2 percent, while in the first quarter of 2016 it was 59.6. The state

participation rate was 61.5 percent in the first quarter of this year.

The number of people in employment in the south-east also decreased, with 181,600

people working in the first quarter of 2018.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, 183,400 people were employed. However, the current figure

is still higher than the 2016 first quarter number of 174,600 people.

This decline may be a result of the similar drop in the number of people in the labour

force.

In the first quarter of this year, 195,600 people were in the labour force, while 199,400

people were in the labour force in the last quarter of last year.