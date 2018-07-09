Calls for greater Garda presence in this Kilkenny estate to tackle 'reckless joyriders'

A councillor has called for an increased Garda presence and new safety measures in Chapelfield Housing Estate in Urlingford to help keep children safe from traffic and particularly from "reckless joyriders".

Speaking ahead of this month’s meeting of Castlecomer Municipal District, Councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh, said action was needed to address the safety concerns of residents in the Chapelfield Housing Estate in Urlingford, particularly those with young children.

The Galmoy-based councillor said: “Worried parents in the Chapelfield Housing Estate in Urlingford have contacted me to ask for my help with new safety measures to help keep children safe from traffic and particularly from reckless joyriders who speed around the estate once they’ve crossed its single ramp.

"This 64 house estate where many young children are living simply needs more measures to slow vehicles down to keep children safe.

“Because of the concerns about joyriders in the estate, I have also spoken to the Garda Chief Superintendent for our area, Dominic Hayes, who has agreed to increase the Garda presence in the estate.

"At my request he has visited the estate himself and also agreed that as well as greater Garda visibility, further safety measures such as speed ramps are required."

She added: “I believe the speed limit in the estate needs to be reduced to 30kms per hour – research has shown that there are fewer accidents when vehicles observe this speed limit and far fewer fatalities.

“It is important that families can have a quality of life in their homes and their communities and I am confident that additional ramps, an increased Garda presence, a reduced speed limit, and ‘Children at Play’ signs will make the Chapelfield Estate safer for everyone.

"I want to thank the residents for raising these issues and to thank An Garda Síochána for their cooperation. I hope to see action by Kilkenny County Council as soon as possible.”





