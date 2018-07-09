Revealed: Number of civilian staff in Kilkenny/Carlow Garda division

The Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Division has 33 civilian staff, new figures have revealed.

Labour's Seán Sherlock asked the Tánaiste and Minister for Justice for the number of administrative staff working in each division; and the number of Gardaí that have been freed of desk duties as a result.

In a written response, the Minister said: "I have set out in the table the number of civilian staff by Division as of 31 May 2018 (see below).

"I am informed by the Commissioner that there were approximately 2,300 civilians overall within An Garda Síochána as of that date.

"To date, almost 300 new civilian posts have been approved at the request of the Commissioner to address critical skills gaps and capacity issues across the organisation and to support the redeployment of Gardaí to policing duties.

"I am informed that as of 31 May over 100 Garda members have been redeployed to policing roles."

As part of the July 2016 Five Year Reform and High-level Workforce Plan for An Garda Síochána, the Government has agreed an overall vision for a Garda workforce of 21,000 personnel by 2021 to include 15,000 Garda members, 2,000 Garda Reserve members and 4,000 civilians.

The projected 4,000 civilians represents a medium-term target of 20% of the Garda full-time workforce comprised of civilians.

This target is to be achieved through a twin-track approach of firstly, a “civilian by default” policy to be adopted in relation to the filling of all new posts other than operational policing posts and for non-operational policing posts that become vacant and, secondly, the redeployment of Gardaí to policing roles where their skills can be used to best effect.

These roles are to backfilled by suitably qualified civilians where necessary.

The Minister added: "To drive momentum on this critical reform project Garda management has established a dedicated civilianisation project team in the Strategic Transformation Office.

"I understand that the team has reviewed the 2,055 posts identified in the 2017 Organisation Deployment Survey undertaken by Garda management as potentially suitable for civilianisation and is currently focusing on some 400 of these for the early phases of the project.

"The project team has identified a number of guiding principles that will be taken into consideration when identifying roles for redeployment including selecting those who have spent the least amount of time in administrative roles first.

"In addition, there must be regard, for example, to the reason that the member may be on administrative duties (e.g. recovering from an injury on duty, pregnancy etc) or that the member may require some refresher training before being reassigned to front-line policing.

"This approach is necessary to ensure that redeployment is handled in a manner that is fair to all involved."

To ensure that progress on civilianisation continues this year Budget 2018 has provided funding for up to 500 civilian staff.

Garda Civilian Staff by Division – May 2018

Station

May-18

D.M.R. South Central

68

D.M.R. North Central

42

D.M.R. NORTH

43

D.M.R. EAST

25

DMR SOUTH

36

D.M.R. WEST

55

Waterford

33

Wexford

32

Tipperary

41

Kilkenny/Carlow

33

Cork City

71

Cork North

33

Cork West

27

Kerry

36

Limerick

54

Donegal

35

Cavan/Monaghan

39

Sligo/Leitrim

31

Louth

31

Clare

33

Mayo

34

Galway

60

Roscommon/Longford

32

Westmeath

24

Meath

30

Kildare

30

Laois/Offaly

25

Wicklow

27