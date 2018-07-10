Castlecomer only place to be Saturday to see The Riptide Movement, Hothouse Flowers and many more

On Saturday, the only place to be in Kilkenny is at Erin’s Own GAA Club, Castlecomer. The critically acclaimed Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival returns for its third renewal with its greatest ever line-up.

Strictly an over 18’s event, the organisers of the Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival have brought together a selection of Ireland’s top live acts for what promises to be a phenomenal night. With a superb and scenic location just outside Castlecomer town, shuttle buses will be available from the town square to ferry festivalgoers to the venue.

With late bar facilities, local producer DJ Welshy (who has racked up 20 million YouTube hits with his remixes) will play after proceedings. There will also be a new gin bar complimented by a fine selection of savoury food vendors. MC for the night is the peerless John Coogan and he will have little trouble in announcing the stellar list of performers.

Headliners are The Riptide Movement, one of the most outstanding rock bands that Ireland has produced in the last three decades. With Mal Tuohy on lead vocals, The Riptide Movement are signed to Universal Records and their album Getting Through reached Gold Status and easily topped the album charts with tracks such as “All Works Out”. This was followed up with “Elephant in the Room” and “Changeling”. Currently in an international touring cycle, The Riptide Movement are a sight to behold. Their performances are full of energy, passion and they regularly sell out their shows.

Luminary acts in their own right, Liam Ó Maonlaí and the Hothouse Flowers never fail to disappoint and their performance will be as always, bristling with intensity and promise.

The Festival gates will open at 6pm with the first act due half an hour later. One of the earlier acts is Sean OB – aka Sean O’Brien – a multi-talented musician and producer. His debut EP “Teacher” was a recent Track Of the Week on BBC Radio 6 and Sean OB is a raw talent and one of the finest rising songwriters in the country.

Oski Bravo, playing a blend of melodic indie acoustic pop play what IMRO call “music with the warmth of early REM, the Frames and Damien Rice”. Their single “Automatic” is a powerful display of the breadth of lead singer Donnchadh Egan’s talents. Oski Bravo, from Dublin are a delight to watch and listen to.

With several hours of outstanding music for only €30, Erin’s Own GAA Club look forward to welcoming you on the night. Please visit https://www. kilkennymusicfest.com/ for more information and make the Kilkenny Outdoor Festival the highlight of your summer.