Almost €2 million worth of bicycles stolen since 2016

An Garda Síochána is appealing to cyclists to take extra precautions in keeping their bicycles safe by locking them in the most secure way possible, as new figures show over 14,000 bikes have been stolen since 2016.

Figures from the Garda Analysis Services show that bicycle theft was up 7.5% in 2017 and is on course to increase again in 2018. The average cost of a bike stolen is around €510. The most common time for a bike to be stolen is during the hours of 8am and 5pm, with Friday being statistically the most common day for bikes to be stolen.

The analysis also shows that Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway make up 83% of the theft of bikes. 52% of bikes are stolen on public streets. 32% are stolen from homes.

Crime Prevention Advice

• Spend 10% to 20% of the value of your bike of two locks

• Lock your bike tightly to an immovable object

• Keep the lock off the ground

• Take a photo of your bike, note the serial number and email it back to yourself

so you have a record of it forever.

• Lock your bike indoors or in well-lit areas if possible