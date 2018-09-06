Gardaí appeal for witnesses following violent assault in Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an assault which took place on Ormonde Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The injured party reported the assault to gardaí. He was brought by ambulance to St Luke's Hospital where he was treated for head injuries.

Gardaí are examining CCTV footage from the area and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack to contact them on (056) 777 5000.