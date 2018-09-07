Major Beef Roadshow in Kilkenny Livestock Mart

Kilkenny livestock mart, Cillin Hill is the venue for a major beef Weaning and Housing Roadshow on Tuesday, September 18.

The event, which runs from 7 to 9pm, will focus on critical aspects of nutrition, animal health, breeding and management and will give beef producers the opportunity to avail of the best scientific and management advice. It is one of seven such events being run nationwide.

The roadshow is being organised by Ormonde Veterinary. The practice, which operates from its premises at Barrack Street, is a member of XLVets, a group of 25 progressive veterinary practices nationwide, which aims to deliver excellence in veterinary services to farmers through sharing experience, knowledge and skills.

The event is supported by XLVets Skillnet, MSD Animal Health, Munster Cattle Breeding Group, Progressive Genetics and Chanelle Veterinary. It is approved by the Department of Agriculture for farmers participating in its Knowledge Transfer discussion group programme.

The roadshow will feature live demonstrations and scientific and practical advice from a panel of experts including Donal Lynch, XLVets, Cara Sheridan and John Heslin, MSD Animal Health, Dr Doreen Corridan, Munster Cattle Breeding Group, Ciarán Lenehan, Chanelle Veterinary and veterinary practitioners from Ormonde Veterinary.