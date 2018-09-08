Vehicle on its side after junction incident in Goresbridge

A local councillor is calling for traffic safety improvements on a junction in Goresbridge, after a road traffic collision saw a vehicle left on its side.

The incident took place yesterday in the village, with Gardaí attending the scene. Local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick says it's not the first such incident at the junction, and safety must be prioritised.

"This is a very dangerous junction and I am calling on Kilkenny County Council, in consultation with the Gardaí," he said.

"This junction has had a number of accidents in recent years, and we need traffic calming solutions and improved signage. I’ll be raising it with executive of Kilkenny County Council."