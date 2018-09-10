Young Kilkenny man clinches first ever show jumping title for Ireland

A young Kilkenny man history yesterday when he won a jump-off in Belguim to clinch the first ever Youth Nations Cup final for Ireland.

Seamus Hughes-Kennedy on his mount Rock Dee Jay and his team mates finished on zero points and Seamus had to go into a jump-off with a member of the host team from Belguim and won it.



The Irish team were unbeaten throughout the season, scoring victories in Belgium, Netherlands and Germany on the way to the final.

Irish team manager Gary Marshall said: “I am delighted with all our riders, they all went really well in today’s final and we have made history winning the first ever Youth Nations Cup final. Only one of our riders here today was on our European Championship team and it shows how lucky I am to have such a big pool of riders to choose from. I want to thank all of the parents involved – it’s a big undertaking to travel to all of these events around Europe and also all our sponsors and our committee members.”