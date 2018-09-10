Four arrested following drug seizure in South Kilkenny

Gardaí have seized a significant quantity of prescription drugs and arrested four men in an operation on Friday.

A car was stopped by gardaí at Grannagh in South Kilkenny and following a search of the car two buckets of loose suspected D10 (Benzodiazepines) and a box of prescription drugs (all subject to analysis) were seized.

Four men, in their twenties, were arrested in connection with this investigation and were detained at Waterford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2- Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) 1996. A second car was also seized in a nearby location.

The four men detained have been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.