Savour Kilkenny – Five Fun Filled Days of Foodie Heaven in the Heart of the medieval city

Savour Kilkenny returns once again to the medieval city for five fun filled days of foodie heaven.

The festival, which has fast become one of the leading food events in the country, is free to attend and will take place in the heart of the city, over the Halloween Bank Holiday Weekend, from Thursday, October 25, to Monday, October 29.

The 2018 festival promises to be one of the most memorable to date, with the five-day programme brimming with culinary events and activities for all the family. Savour Kilkenny 2018 features demos and talks from some of the nation’s favourite chefs and food experts, including The Happy Pear, Edward Hayden, and Rosanna Davison, each of whom attended the official launch of the programme today. This year’s line-up also features, Derval O’Rourke, Rory O’Connell, David Gillick, Kevin Dundon, Domini and Peaches Kemp, Kevin Thornton, Finn Ní Fhaoláin, Eugene McSweeney and JP McMahon.

In addition to the stellar line up of chefs, Savour Kilkenny 2018 also has a jam-packed schedule of events featuring some well-known and loved personalities. The events programme will this year take centre stage, and some of the highlights include, A Tribute to the O’Connell’s of Cullohill (which will be attended by Darina Allen and Rory O’Connell); The Darkness into Light Bowls Exhibition, with all proceeds going to Pieta House; Unlock Your Full Potential at Hotel Kilkenny, an evening of integrated health and wellness coaching with special guests Brent Pope, David Gillick, Gerry Huseey and Miriam Keirns; RSVP Magazine Event for food lovers and health enthusiasts at Newpark Hotel, with Rosanna Davison and Frances Walsh from The Honest Project, with all proceeds going to Pieta House; and The Kitchen Clash of the Ash, with Edward Hayden and Former Kilkenny Hurler, Jackie Tyrrell going head to head in a cook off against Anne Neary, of Ryeland House and Kilkenny Hurler, Paul Murphy.

As well as the wonderful events and demos, the two-day market (Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th) on the city centre’s Parade, will once again act as the focal point for the festival and will feature 100 stalls showcasing a wide selection of wonderful artisan food from all corners of the country.

Commenting on the launch of the 2018 programme, Marian Flannery, Festival Director, Savour Kilkenny said, “We are absolutely thrilled to announce the wonderful line up and programme for Savour Kilkenny 2018! This year we are celebrating 12 years of the festival and the itinerary won’t disappoint! The programme will feature lots of culinary delights, interactive demos and masterclasses with award winning chefs, quirky dining events, beer and wine tasting, live entertainment and of course our bustling market.”

Ms Flannery continued, “Over the past 12 years the festival has grown and evolved to become one of the country’s top food festivals, and here in Kilkenny we have a rich heritage with food, so we are proud to be in a position where we can host such a wonderful annual foodie event that attracts people to our city year after year. We can’t wait to welcome the crowds again this year, and we do hope that Kilkenny will once again be the place to be this October Bank Holiday Weekend.”

The Children’s Programme at the festival will feature activities and events for all the family and for every age. From Yoga Storytelling for Kids, to Pumpkin Patch Pottery, to BBQs in the Woods and everything in between, there’s guaranteed to be something to keep the little ones entertained.

Another exciting addition to this year’s festival is the Tours, Trails and Workshops Programme – this includes several interesting and unique events which are focused on Irish heritage and the natural environment. Some of the events featured as part of this line up include, Introduction to Beekeeping, Savour Kilkenny by Bicycle (a fun cycling tour of the festival), Introduction to Butchery and an Organic Orchard Distillery Taste Tour, to name but a few.

For more information and for the full five-day itinerary please visit: www.savourkilkenny.com