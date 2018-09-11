Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce launch Kilkenny Business Awards 2018

Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce launched the Kilkenny Business Awards 2018 at a special luncheon event in The Rivercourt Hotel.

Nominations are now being sought from businesses of all sizes in Kilkenny to showcase their achievements across 20 varied award categories including Emerging New Business, Customer Service Excellence and Exporter of the Year.

The awards are free to enter, businesses can nominate themselves or be nominated and membership to Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce is not an essential requirement.

State Street are once again the sponsor for the awards programme which acknowledges the businesses of Kilkenny who are excelling in their chosen fields.

Margaret Clancy, Commercial Director, TransferMate was one of three speakers on the day, and she strongly encouraged businesses to consider being part of the awards saying that “the response locally following their wins at last year’s event was overwhelming. All of a sudden, people who didn’t necessarily understand what TransferMate do locally, understood.”

While the company has won many national and global awards, Margaret likened winning Best Overall Business last year as “The equivalent of winning a club final as against winning the All-Ireland”.

Cathal Smyth, Managing Director, Chief Administration Officer with State Street said “We are delighted to once again be the main sponsor of this fantastic initiative. My colleagues and I at State Street learn so much taking part in this process from other businesses. We particularly love to see the entrepreneurial spirit of Kilkenny.”

John Hurley, CEO of Kilkenny Chamber said, “We are delighted to have the support of State Street for the Kilkenny Business Awards 2018. State Street is renowned across the globe as a leader in business, spotting trends and fostering innovation. Likewise, the Kilkenny Business Awards sets out to foster entrepreneurship and innovation in Kilkenny. We are excited to be working closely with Cathal Smyth and his team to make these awards bigger and better than ever and we urge businesses throughout Kilkenny to put forth a nomination.”

Other speakers at the event included Chamber of Commerce President, Marion Acreman, she said “Since my term as President of the Kilkenny Chamber began last May I have really enjoyed getting to know the business community better especially members of the Chamber at our various social and business events. I encourage you all to nominate businesses whom you know deliver best practice standards across our 20 categories. Don’t forget the business you nominate will be informed of who put them forward, reinforcing our shared respect for others doing great things.”

Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, along with the main sponsor, State Street, is encouraging businesses and individuals to nominate their own business or another local enterprise that is deserving of an award. A nomination form can be downloaded from www.kilkennychamber.ie

Nominations close on Wednesday, 19th September; thereafter candidates will be required to put forward a full application. A shortlist of finalists will be announced and go on to the interview round in late October. The category winners will be announced on Saturday, 17th November at the Chamber’s annual black-tie banquet and awards’ ceremony in Lyrath Estate Hotel along with the ‘Lifetime Achievement’, ‘President’s’ and overall ‘Business of the Year’ award.

See www.kilkennychamber.ie for nomination forms and more information.