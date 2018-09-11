Kilkenny FirstLight Fundraising Inistioge Loop Walk

On Saturday, September 22, FirstLight who support parents and families that have lost a child suddenly is holding a 16km Fundraising Loop Walk that starts and ends in beautiful Inistioge. The Walk is an opportunity for parents, families and friends across Kilkenny to come together and to support FirstLight in raising much needed funds to continue providing its free professional bereavement support services in the South East.

FirstLight (formerly I.S.I.D.A) was established in 1977, and provides crisis intervention and free professional counselling services throughout Ireland to bereaved parents and family members who have suddenly lost a child or young person. In 2017 over 2,000 children and family members received professional support from FirstLight.

The 16km Inistioge Loop Walk is classified Moderate and will take approx. 4 hours to complete. The route passes through the beautiful Woodstock Gardens, continues on to Mount Alto and Ballycocksoose, traverses Ballyduff Cross, follows a section of the Trail Kilkenny Walk from Thomastown to Inistioge, passes along the river Nore and finishes at Cois Abhann Community Centre in Inistioge where there will be refreshments for all.

However, for those wanting to do a shorter walk and those bringing small children there is the opportunity to break off at Woodstock Gardens; there will also be an option to break off about half way along the route and return to Inistioge.

Walkers are requested to assemble at Cois Abhann Community Centre, Thomastown Road, Inistioge at 10:30am on Saturday September 22nd. Those arriving by car can park close to the Community Centre. Walkers are advised to wear suitable footwear and to bring a rain jacket, small rucksack, snackfood and drinks.

Registration for the walk is just €20 which includes refreshments; to register please email info@firstlight.ieor phone 01-8732711.