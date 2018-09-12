Further information received on application for new mosque in Kilkenny city
The planning department of Kilkenny County Council on the first floor of County Hall
Further information has been received by Kilkenny County Council for the development of a religious cultural centre comprising of a two-storey place of worship with architectural features including a dome and a turret over parapet level; a two-storey community building incorporating a community hall with offices and ancillary accommodation on the ground floor and two guest apartments over and two 2-storey 4-bedroom, semi-detached ancillary residences (1 no. head of community house and staff house); a two-storey community building incorporating two class rooms and a halal shop on the ground floor with a community café at Area 1, Hebron Industrial Estate Road, 1 Leggettsrath West, Kilkenny.
