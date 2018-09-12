Further information received on application for new mosque in Kilkenny city

Further information has been received by Kilkenny County Council for the development of a religious cultural centre comprising of a two-storey place of worship with architectural features including a dome and a turret over parapet level; a two-storey community building incorporating a community hall with offices and ancillary accommodation on the ground floor and two guest apartments over and two 2-storey 4-bedroom, semi-detached ancillary residences (1 no. head of community house and staff house); a two-storey community building incorporating two class rooms and a halal shop on the ground floor with a community café at Area 1, Hebron Industrial Estate Road, 1 Leggettsrath West, Kilkenny.