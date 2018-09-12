The 9% VAT vital for Kilkenny tourism jobs growth - Newpark Hotel
Employees at the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny: Niall Dunne Operations Manager with from left Ciara O'Neill, Pat Hayes, Nicole Walsh, Walsh, Daniel McDaid, Jennie Deegan and Ann-Marie Feehan
Hotels and guesthouses across Kilkenny are backing a call by the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) for the Government to retain the tourism VAT rate at 9%, saying it is essential to help further job creation and tourism growth. Tourism supports some 4,300 jobs throughout the county and contributes €108 million each year to the local economy, making an enormous contribution to Kilkenny. Staff from the Newpark Hotel came out in force in solidarity with the campaign.
