Why not ‘Whileaway’ the time in Ionad Dara, Goresbridge, Kilkenny?

Having won the hearts of audiences all over the world, Lumiere and The Whileaways join forces for a very special night of song in Goresbridge at Ionad Dara on Friday, September 28. For all lovers of traditional and folk song this will be a concert to remember!

Renowned singers in their own rights, Pauline Scanlon and Eilis Kennedy, are known together as Lumiere.

They have toured their distinctive sound from the cosy snugs of their native Dingle to an International stage including Carnegie Hall. A worldwide audience continues to connect with their unique sound. As a duo, Lumiere takes age old songs and re-imagines them simply and beautifully.

Lumiere is two distinct voices cut from the same geographic cloth. One is Éilís Kennedy, whose sound has ready access to the soul. She is a natural and genuine interpreter of songs, both old and new, sung in English or Irish.

The other half of this musical pairing is Pauline Scanlon, an award-winning singer who is part of the great tradition of Irish female voices-all personal interpreters of their physical and spiritual landscape.

Pauline has two critically received solo albums to her credit as well as extensive touring experience over the globe.

Together, they offer a distinctly feminine sound and feel, where voice is the primary instrument and Ireland as motherland is re-imagined.

With Lumiere, the song and its delivery are the primary focus as song and singer effortlessly merge.