Luxury Kilkenny properties to rent - for €2,500 a month

Luxurious properties with a hefty monthly rent are currenty up for grabs around County Kilkenny, advertised on Daft.ie.

With its four bedrooms and four bathrooms, the River Nore Retreat in Inistioge is getting a fair bit of attention, already viewed almost 10,000 times online. Rent for the glamorous house will set you back €2,495 per month.

Letting agency Five Star's description says 'luxurious throughout, this unique property boasts over two acres of lush mature gardens overlooking the River Nore in County Kilkenny'. The house comes with a study, and double doors leading into a private courtyard. The games room includes a full size pool table and TV facilities.

The property has its own private entrance, complete with with electronic gates.

It's not the only rental property on the market with a price tag in that region. A house at the Walled Garden in Mount Juliet, Thomastown is available for €2,500 per month.

Inside 8 The Walled Garden, Mount Juliet, Thomastown

The four-bedroom house has six bathroooms, is fully furnished, and features 'light filled spacious rooms which boasts tasteful décor and an exceptional high finish'.

