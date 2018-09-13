Red carpet is out for an afternoon of fashion and beauty in South Kilkenny

The Marquee at Mountain View Golf Club has an afternoon of fashion and beauty in store for Sunday.

It’s one of the first big public events for the recently revamped venue in Ballyhale and many who’ve not yet been are eager for a peek. As well as that, Sinéad de Butléir, also known as 'Sinéad de Blogger', hosts the occasion which is in aid of the renowned Ballyhale Shamrocks GAA Club.

Guests will be met on the red carpet with Prosecco while there will be stalls on site from 3pm and throughout the afternoon there will be make-up demos and more.

Fashion fun will be rolled out from 4.30pm, with samples of the Autumn Winter collections from an array of local outlets. Including Mimi, Villa, Ti Adora, Marchioness, Lilly Rose, Vera Moda, Folkster, Peaches, Penneys, Lady Lorna, Detail, O’Dwyer Golf & Elverys. Some well-known faces will be walking the catwalk route – watch out for hurling heroes including Henry Shefflin, TJ Reid, Joey Holden, Richie Reid and Colin Fennelly.

Deirdre Shefflin, who herself is known for award-winning style, will judge a best dressed lady competition, so dress to impress. And there are other prizes to be given out across the day with so many businesses across the county generously supporting the cause.