Kilkenny team hoping for all Ireland success next week

With just a few days to go to the staging of Europe’s largest outdoor event, the site in Screggan, Tullamore is really taking shape for this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

Sometimes in all the hullabaloo about trade stand and money, the ploughing and its importance can be lost.

Not so in Kilkenny where the team is picked, based on the results of the individual ploughing matches around the county last spring.

This is like an All Ireland final to the people involved and they are dedicated to what is more than a past-time.

In the senior reversible class, Brian Ireland takes his chance.

In the intermediate reversible, his brother Gary Ireland competes while in the Under 28 reversible, Daniel O’Dwyer has a chance of a medal.

In the intermediate conventional class, Tommy Cuddihy and Edward Forristal take their chance.

Our representative in the junior conventional class is John Cotterell; Under 28 conventional James Shine; under 21 PJ Hartley; Macra class Michael Holden; Novice Walter Cowley; vintage mounted Tommy Kielthy.

Peter McDonald is the single furrow contestant and in the farmerette class, Mooncoin’s Siobhan Darmody takes part.

County PRO, Brian Ireland has wished all the Kilkenny competitors the best of luck.