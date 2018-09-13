Pieta House are looking for Kilkenny locals to participate in FeelGood Week

Pieta House will be hosting its FeelGood Week from October 20th to 27th. FeelGood Week is a nationwide campaign of wellness, mindfulness, active, social and fun events.

To take part, the charity are urging Kilkenny people to get together with friends, family or colleagues to organise their own FeelGood event. The event can be any activity, from a book club to lunch with friends.

Pieta House CEO Brian Higgins explained that “What you do is not important – it’s all about taking the time and reminding yourself how good you can feel, reaching out to others and enjoying time together." The FeelGood events will also raise "vital funds" for Pieta House to continue the services they currently provide on their 24/7 Helpline and in their fifteen centres around Ireland.

A number of celebrities have already supported the campaign, including rugby stars Jack McGrath and Hannah Tyrrell, Dublin's Paul Flynn, celebrity chef Derry Clarke, Game of Thrones actor Moe Dunford and well-known radio DJ Nikki Hayes.

To take part and organise your own event, you can register your fundraiser HERE.