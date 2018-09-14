This Kilkenny City road will see closures and diversions from Monday to facilitate works

Diversions and traffic management restrictions will be in place at Green's Bridge Street from this Monday, Kilkenny County Council has said.

The street will be closed to traffic from 9.30am to 4.30pm from Monday to Friday, from its junction with Central Access Scheme to its junction with the New Road /Green's Bridge. The closures are to facilitate footpath and road refurbishment works.

Works are due to commence on Monday, September 17, and the council says they will take approximately four weeks to complete. Diversions will be in place throughout.