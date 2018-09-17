Piltown National School and Gaelscoil Osrai in Kilkenny city to get a new classroom each

Piltown National School and Gaelscoil Osrai in Loughboy, Kilkenny city are each to get an additional classroom, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, has confirmed.



Just days after significant funding was announced for Presentation Secondary School and it was confirmed that a new school building for CBS secondary in Kilkenny city has moved to design stage, Minister Phelan confirmed the good news for Piltown and the Gaelscoil.



"I'm delighted to announce this funding. Both schools have been coming under pressure for space and this investment will improve the quality for teachers and existing pupils and a whole new cohort of students over the coming years," Minister Phelan added.