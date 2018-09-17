Jack & Jill's 'Up the Hill' event to take place in Kilkenny

Jack & Jill will host a walk in Castlecomer Discovery Park on the 7th October to raise funds for home nursing and respite for sick children. The ‘Up the Hill for Jack & Jill’ fundraiser 2018 runs from 7th to 14th October, and involves six hill walking events across Ireland. The campaign has recently been supported by Leinster and Ireland rugby star Seán O’Brien.

The walks will take place across the country on Sunday 7th October in Coomhola Ballylickey Cork, Croaghlin Maas Rock Killybegs Donegal, Castlecomer Discovery Park Kilkenny, Slievenamon in Tipperary, Hill of Uisneach Westmeath and Carrigbyrne Hill in Wexford.

However, there is also a ‘Do It Yourself’ option available for fundraisers. This allows people to create their own local ‘Up the Hill’ mini event during the first week in October. The Do It Yourself (DIY) option is open for people to identify their own hill or challenge, which could be organising a group of family and friends to walk up a big or small hill locally, getting on the treadmill in the gym or undertaking whatever hill is meaningful to them.

This year includes the charity’s first ever awareness week, with the aim of building awareness and understanding about the work the charity does in communities all over the country and the hill that Jack & Jill families climb every day caring for their child. A full programme of activities and events are planned with more details over the coming weeks and during #jackandjillweek.

Registration is now open HERE for ‘Up the Hill for Jack & Jill’ at a cost of €16.