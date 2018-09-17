Over half of farms in Kilkenny and Waterford have fodder defecit

A Teagasc survey completed last week has identified that 52% of farms in Waterford and Kilkenny have a fodder deficit for the coming winter.

Those farms with a deficit are short 22% of the fodder they require.

At a series of farm walks next week Teagasc advisers will discuss autumn Grassland Management to extend the grazing season as far as possible in the Autumn and to begin grazing as early as possible in the Spring.

Winter Fodder Plan Options to get through the winter as cheaply as possible will also be addressed.

All events commence at 11.am and all are welcome.

Dairy: The first is on Wednesday, September 26 on the farm of PJ Murphy, Ballyconra, Ballyraggett (R95FN23) for dairy farmers.

Dairy: The second is on the fopolwoiong day, Thursday, September 27 at Liam Kearns, Tobernabrone, Piltown (E32PW61) for dairy farmers.

Beef: The third is on Friday, September 28 on the farm of Thomas andConstance Hennessy, Kilaree, Threecastles, Co. Kilkenny (R95AC98) for beef farmers.