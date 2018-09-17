Motion to nominate Gemma O'Doherty in upcoming Presidential election defeated by members of Kilkenny County Council

Members of Kilkenny County Council have defeated a motion to nominate Gemma O'Doherty in the upcoming Presidential election.

The motion was proposed by Cllr Breda Gardner (Ind) who spoke about Ms O Doherty's direct nature and pursuit of 'truth and honesty'.

Her motioned was seconded by Cllr David Kennedy. Cllr Melissa O Neill, Cllr Sean Tyrrell and Cllr Tomas Breatnach all supported the motion. 11 members abstained from voting and seven members voted against the motion.