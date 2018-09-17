Kilkenny Limestone paving the way in Brussels!

Great to see the pedestrian zone progressing nicely in #Brussels centre. The Kilkenny limestone looks especially good, not that we’re biased!! pic.twitter.com/tj6YaBRinj

A little bit of Kilkenny is making the center of Europe more beautiful!

Kilkenny Limestone, based in Paulstown, are currently supplying Irish Blue Limestone for a major pedestrianisation project in the city of Brussels, in Belgium.

The proud people at the Irish Embassy in Brussels praised the work on social media!

Kilkenny Limestone is supplying the Brussels City Centre with more than 36,400m² of Irish Blue Limestone.

Altogether it’s being fixed over a length of 1,100 meters, which is the equivalent of Dublin’s Spire on O’Connell Street all the way down to St. Stephens Green, incl. numerous side streets.



To cut the entire job on one saw, it would have to travel 1,054 km through limestone. That’s almost as far as from Brussels to Verona in Italy.

Kilkenny Limestone have currently supplied over 13,000m², which is just over the equivalent size of Croke Park pitch (145 x 88m).