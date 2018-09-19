Ploughing conditions perfect at National Ploughing Championships today!

Crowds gather to watch actual ploughing for first time in years

Sean Keane

Sean Keane

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny competitors ploughing away

Brian Ireland, Danesfort, Kilkenny ploughing at Screggan, Tullamore in the senior reversible class at the National Ploughing Championshiops today

Brian Ireland from Danesfort is among the Kilkenny competitors at today's National Ploughing Championship, outside Tullamore, Co offaly.

He is competing in the senior reversible class and described conditions as perfect with a dry sod, wind and sunshine.

He said that the closure of the exhibition area at the  championships was a blessing in disguise as for the first time in many years there was a large crowd watching the ploughing!