Kilkenny man Syl Lyster proves himself a proper ‘Geyser’ with award win

A Kilkenny man has won a prestigious national award, receiving gushing tributes for his new agri product.

Inistioge based Syl Lyster has won best agri-engineering start-up at Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards at the National Ploughing Championships.

The St Kieran’s College graduate is based at Cillin Hill and his ‘Dairy Geyser’ is revolutionising how milk tanks are cleaned.

The Instant Oil Water Heater is the answer to providing hot water requirements in the dairy farm.

On demand water heating provides solutions for automatic bulk tank cleaning and sterilisation, milking machine cleaning and sterilisation, feeding calves with milk replacer at desired temperature, and power washing at high temperatures. Up to 30 litres of water per minute is instantly heated. When used in conjunction with pressure washer the temperature rises to 150 Celsius, perfect for the control of Clostridium and Johne’s disease. The system is easy to install.