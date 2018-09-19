Kilkenny claims third All Ireland title at National Ploughing Championships

Kilkenny has won yet another All Ireland title at the National Ploughing Championships in Offaly.

Today it was the turn of Michael Holden from Glenmore who won the national Macra class at the ploughing site which was unaffected by the closure of the exhibition area.

He ploughed straight and true to win the prestigious title.

It brings to three the number of All Irelands claimed by the Kilkenny Ploughing Association at this year's event.