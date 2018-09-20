Kilkenny - Funeral home and rest chapel planned for Hebron
Michael Shasby has applied for plannoing permission for a material change of use for an existing office to Funeral Home / Chapel of Rest at ground floor level, external modifications to elevations, internal modifications to include the provision of a new disabled toilet, new freestanding road side totem signage and all associated site development works Unit 29 Hebron Industrial Estate Hebron Road, Kilkenny
