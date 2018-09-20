Kilkenny Woman to appear on Winning Streak

Ireland’s longest running television game show, Winning Streak, returns to our TV screens on RTÉ One this Saturday night. This week’s episode will be a special treat for viewers in Kilkenny, as local woman Edel Sleator will be a contestant on the show. Lucky Edel will be rubbing shoulders with ‘Greatest Show Duo’ Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy,as one of the first 5 players to partake in the show’s 29th season. This new season promises an exciting new set and more prizes for players.

She will be appearing on the show on behalf of her mother, Ann McGovern, from Baltinglass in Co. Wicklow. Ann’s name was pulled out of the Winning Streak drum late last week during the first show of the new series.

Edel has lived in Kilkenny city for the past twenty years with her husband Ritchie. She originally moved to Kilkenny to be with Ritchie, who she has been married to for almost a decade and shares an eight year old son named Daniel with.

She works in one of the most iconic places in the county as she is a tour guide in Kilkenny Castle. Her favourite part of the job is meeting all types of people from all over Ireland and tourists from different countries all over the world.

As ever one of the lucky five players will get the chance to spin the wheel and win up to €500,000. But this series a €100,000 segment will be added to the iconic Grand Prize Wheel every show if less than that was won in the previous show, improving players' chances to win a massive prize.

Edel’s chances of winning are also increased thanks to this season’s brand new games including Play or Pay, Roll for Riches, WinFall and Electric Dream – where one player will win an electric car worth €25,000.

Tune in and cheer on Edel this Saturday when Winning Streak airs on RTÉ One at 8:15pm.