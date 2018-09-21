Kilkenny to receive €326,998 to support work on group water and sewage schemes

Kilkenny is to receive €326,998 to fund group water schemes, group sewerage schemes and grants for private wells and septic tanks under the Multi-annual Rural Water Programme, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, TD, has confirmed.

The finance was confirmed by Minister for the Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, and sees supports totalling €20 million for 2018 for water services in rural areas.

“The funding is aimed at the improvement of water quality in existing group water schemes and the upgrading and water conservation works in group water scheme distribution networks. It will support new schemes to enable rural households to have a supply of good quality piped water. Funding is also being provided towards group sewerage schemes.

“This funding will allow for development and improvement work to be undertaken on group water schemes and group sewerage schemes in rural areas across Kilkenny, and will provide grants for households to upgrade private wells and septic tanks.

“The funding is being provided by the Minister to local authorities under the ‘Multi-annual Rural Water Programme’, which supports capital infrastructure works on water services in rural areas,” Minister Phelan confirmed.

Specific works outlined under the scheme for Kilkenny include €5,720 for works at Dunbell; €10,000 for Listerlin; a further €20,000 for Shankill and a further €5,000 for a strategic study of 25 schemes around rural Kilkenny.