Chasing Abby in Set Theatre tonight (Friday)

Fresh from a remarkable summer of festivals, Chasing Abbey’s debut headline show is heading for a sell out at Set Theatre tonight (Friday).

The last remaining tickets for their debut headline tour ‘The Rollout Tour’ are available for Kilkenny only. All other shows have sold out nationwide.

Chasing Abbey is the standout success story of 2017 on the Irish Music scene.

The band’s self-released debut single, That Good Thing, skyrocketed to the top of the Irish download charts and landed the group a global record deal with 3 Beat UK and Universal Music Group.

That Good Thing won a coveted RTE Choice Music Award when it was voted 2017 Song of the Year.

Chasing Abbey’s second single, Talk to Me, enjoyed similar success in late 2017, and was streamed over one million times within four weeks of its release.

The band’s third single, Choices, was released on May 11th, 2018, and shot straight to number 1 on the download charts within the first few hours of its release.

Spotify added it to their New Music Friday UK and Massive Dance Hits playlists, it’s currently #4 on Massive Dance Hits playlist.

Chasing Abbey (Ro, Bee, and Teddy C) have just supported The Chainsmokers this June in the RDS and will be appearing on a number of festival line-ups yet to be announced.

Limited tickets priced at €15 plus booking are available from www.set.ie, Langton’s Hotel and Rollercoaster Records, Kilkenny. Doors open 8pm and it’s over 18s only.