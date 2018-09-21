One million viewers tune in to watch Kilkenny druid in French TV series

Over one million viewers have tuned into a French TV series which features a well known Kilkenny druid in her home at Threecastles.

TV presenter, Phillippe Gougler and a camera crew travelled to the mystical location, just a few miles outside Kilkenny City, where they filmed part of the celebration of the Bealtaine festival and interviewed Eimear, who is a druid.

The programme was an episode in the series 'Des Trains Pas Comme Les Autres', which translates to 'Trains Like No Others'. The popular series involves Mr Gougler travelling by train in a country and meeting some interesting characters who give a flavour on a somewhat alternative way of life.

Producer, Nadege Dumont, who lives in Kilkenny explained how Mr Gougler asked Eimear about her chosen way of life.

"They met in the forest close to her home and she speaks about druidism and the significance and importance of trees and she talks about the trees in Jenkinstown and the ritual of preparing fires in druidism," she said.

Eimear and others attend celebrations at Threecastles to mark the eight seasonal festivals which are part of the Druidic wheel of the year. Each celebration is important in itself, and has its own meaning, but the real importance is in following the cycle of the year, making a connection between the land and our lives, continuing and deepening that connection as the wheel turns and time passes.

For more see www.kilkennydruidry.com