Inisitioge wins gold for Kilkenny and Ireland in prestigious European competition

Inistioge has won gold in the prestigious Entene Florale competition which is the European version of the Tidy Towns competition. The announcement was made last night at a ceremony in Tullamore.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Eamon Aylward said it was an incredible achievement and had placed Inistioge at the top of the tree when it came to enhancement of the quality of life through landscape development and horticulture around the village.

The local tidy towns committee along with the village residents have been working hard for six months and all their hard work has paid off.