Kilkenny train hits herd of cattle

The Waterford-Dublin train was forced to stop outside Thomastown, Kilkenny after hitting herd of cattle yesterday morning

An investigation is underway after a train hit a herd of cattle outside Thomastown yesterday morning.

It was on the 11am service from Waterford to Heuston Station in Dublin and bus transfers were put in place after the train was forced to stop on the viaduct in Thomastown, where it remained for more than two hours.