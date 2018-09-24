Former Mayor of Kilkenny to contest FG general election convention on October 1

Former Mayor of Kilkenny City, Cllr Patrick O'Neill, has announced his intention to contest the Fine Gael nomination for the next General Election.

The 30 year old financial services employee feels there are many local and national issues that are important for the people of Kilkenny City and County.

"I want to play my part to deliver for young people regarding jobs and housing; to ensure the university for the south East becomes a reality and to help the viability of rural areas. I would like to see more supports available for the self employed and to create an environment that encourages entrepreneurship within the South East," he said.

"Through my election to Dail Eireann, I want to help highlight these important projects that will improve the quality of life for our people in Carlow/Kilkenny. I look forward to seeking the support of the Fine Gael members at the convention on October 1.