DJ Carey's mother, Maura Carey, passes away

Maura Carey, the mother of Kilkenny hurling legend DJ Carey, has passed away.

She died on Monday September 24 (today) peacefully at her home at the Demesne, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband John, children DJ, Jack, Kieran, Martin, Catriona, Liz, and Aisling, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters Eileen, Breda, Anne,and Bernie, brothers Seamus, and Thomas, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, and friends. Predeceased by her sons John and Thomas.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday 25, September 25 from 3 to 9pm. Removal from her home on Wednesday September 26 to Church of the Assumption, Gowran for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary at 9pm on Monday, September 24 (tonight).

Donations to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.