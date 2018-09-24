Kilkenny’s points soar in Tidy Towns Competition

County Kilkenny achieved brilliant results across the board in the 2018 Tidy Towns competition, with all entries rising in the scoreboard from last year.

Minister for Rural and Community development Michael Ring announced the results this morning in the Helix of DCU.

Kilkenny town had a total score of 337 out of a possible 450 , losing out to overall winners Listowel in Kerry by just two points. Kilkenny’s score was an impressive seven points higher than the result in 2017.

Meanwhile, Gowran, Castlecomer and Thomastown all increased by 10 points from 2017. Inistioge went up by seven points from last year while Kells had a huge increase of 12 points. Goresbridge had a commendable 15 point jump up from 2017, and Bennettsbridge increased by 12 points.

This huge improvement across the county comes after it was announced last November that government funding would be granted to mark the 60th anniversary of the Tidy Towns competition. Towns and villages across Kilkenny were designated €35,000 to mark the special occasion.

This grant scheme allowed all local committees in Kilkenny to apply for a grant between €1000 and €4000 in order to continue all their hard work to keep Kilkenny in its pristine condition.

There were 18 Kilkenny towns competing this year, a slight drop from the 22 towns that took part in 2017. There were no entries this year from Callan, Graiguenamanagh, Glenmore or Freshford.

Kilkenny scooped up the gold medal award of €900, while both Inistioge and Tullahought won silver medal awards of €700.

In a final flourish, Kilkenny also received the regional award for the South East category, winning €2,000.

To read more about how the 18 towns across Kilkenny got on,be sure to pick up this Wednesday’s edition of the Kilkenny People.