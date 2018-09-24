Kilkenny husband and wife named Community Heroes in Tidy Towns National Awards

Paddy and Mary Egan of Tullahought TidyTowns Committee, Killkenny, were today highly commended as SuperValu Community Heroes as the SuperValu Tidy Towns Awards celebrated its 60thanniversary.

Paddy and Mary, who were nominated by local retailer Brian Murphy of SuperValu Carrick-on-Suir, were recognised today at the awards ceremony at the Helix, Dublin for their commitment to making their local community a better place to work and live in.

At the awards ceremony in the Helix, Paddy and Mary, along with other Community Heroes from across the country, received a commendation for their work on their local SuperValu TidyTowns committee.

Commenting on the Community Hero awards, Martin Kelleher, Managing Director, SuperValu, said, “This is the 27th year that SuperValu has sponsored TidyTowns and 2018 is another landmark for the competition, as it celebrates its 60th anniversary with a record number of committees participating.

“The SuperValu Community Hero Awards are intended to recognise volunteers whose hard work, dedication and passion make their communities better places to work and live in. This year, the quality of the projects beat all expectations and I would like to congratulate all the Community Heroes on their tremendous achievement.”

There was a capacity crowd at the Helix with TidyTowns committees from across the country present for the 60thanniversary awards ceremony. Interest in SuperValu TidyTowns reached record levels this year, with 883 committees participating.

The SuperValu TidyTowns competition is organised by the Department of Rural and Community Development and has been sponsored by SuperValu for 27 years, making it one of Ireland’s longest-running sponsorships.