Kilkenny Relay For Life raised over €53,000
In six years the Kilkenny volunteers have raised over €250,000
Josephine Kelly of Kilkenny Relay for Life with Averil Power, CEO of the Irish Cancer society and many of the Relay For life team members at the handover of the cheque from this year’s Relay For Lif
Over €53,000 was raised by an amazing army of volunteers during this summer’s Relay For Life in Kilkenny.
Teams, relayers, survivors and organising Relay For Life Committee were present on Friday when the cheque for €53,792 was handed over to Averil Power, CEO Irish Cancer Society.
In July, hundreds of participants from all corners of Kilkenny, walked; celebrated survivorship and remembered loved ones lost to cancer in the beautiful Candle of Hope ceremony.
According to the National Cancer Registry 568 people are diagnosed with cancer, on average, in Kilkenny every year. Funds raised support Cancer research, an astonishing €25 million has been allocated to research since 2010.
It also funds many important services including the Night Nursing service, Volunteer Driver Service, funding counselling services locally, funding the nurse led 1800 200 700 Cancer Helpline and assisting those diagnosed with cancer in many ways.
Josephine Kelly of Relay For Life Kilkenny said the event had exceeded all expectations with participants embracing Relay.
“The amount raised by our wonderful teams is amazing and we thank all those who donated in any way,” Jo said.
“We are looking forward to 2019 already and planning will begin in earnest in January.
“Relay For Life is so much more than a fundraiser , it is a community coming together and making a difference.
“Being part of this event may just prompt one positive lifestyle change in a participant, this in turn has to have a positive knock on benefit,” she added. It has now raised over €275,000 in six years.
