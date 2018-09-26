It’s a scrum to Gowran Park for Kilkenny Rugby Race Day on October 5

All the makings of a great day out as Kilkenny’s sports stars, fashionista’s and even a celebrity chef come together to support Kilkenny’s Rugby Club for a special one off Race Day in Gowran Park on Friday 5th October next. Hosting the afternoon are local legends Mick Galwey, former Irish and Munster rugby star and Gary Murphy ex professional golfer who now is a presenter for Sky Sports and RTÉ 2fm.

Guests will be entertained by Galwey and Murphy as they chat to some of Kilkenny’s sport stars in between the races. Former Kilkenny captain Jackie Tyrrell, winner of nine All-Ireland hurling medals will chat to the boys about his outstanding career. Also on hand on the day are stars from the racing and rugby world.

The first race kicks off at 2pm after a four course corporate lunch at 12.30pm. Tipster Kevin O’Ryan and a leading jockey will be on hand to give punters inside knowledge on the day’s race card.

Also on the card for the Rugby Race Day will be the Best Dressed Ladies and Gent competition hosted by the glamorous MC Siobhan Donohoe. Chef Edward Hayden has kindly agreed to come on board and judge “Best Dressed Gent” with style man Jackie Tyrrell. The winner of the Best Dressed Ladies competition will win a whooping €1,500 in prizes. The ladies competition will be judged by Lady President Yvonne Treacy, fashion blogger Catherine Healy and winner of many Best Dressed competitions Lorna Doogue from Lady Lorna Designer Emporium . So race goers get your glad rags on!

President of the Kilkenny RFC, Padraic Treacy says “although the Club and its various committees, work tirelessly to ensure a steady flow of income for the Club for the benefit of its members, fundraising events like this are vital to secure the long-term sustainability of the Club. I would like to take this opportunity to thank every one attending our event for your continued support and I look forward to welcoming you all to Gowran Park on the 5th October"

Rounding off the day will be musical entertainment after the final race and entry into a draw for €1,000. Free bus transfers to and from the races from Kilkenny City. For action packed fun day contact Ed Donohoe 087 257 7711 or Mick O’Donovan 086 456 0656 for tickets and corporate packages.