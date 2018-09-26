Planning granted in Kilkenny for over 50 houses in Callan
Major boost for Callan with over 50 house starts
AMC Properties Ltd has received planning permission to build 53 houses at Kingscourt, Callan.
The development will comprise of completion of existing estate roads and footpaths previously granted as well as completion of the existing open space and provision of new open space amenity.
The dwelling houses will comprise of 46 semi-detached dwellings, seven terraced dwellings and five detached garages.
