Two males due in court in connection with Urlingford drugs seizure

Two men will appear before Thurles District Court next month in connection with a significant drugs seizure in the North Kilkenny town on Monday.

Members of the Kilkenny Drugs Squad were assisted by members of the Organised Crime Unit and Customs and Revenue officials.

It is understoof that the property at Lumper Lane was raided under warrant during a planned search.

€8,000 worth of amphetamines and €4,000 worth of cannabis plants were seized and there was also evidence of a 'sophisticated growhouse' in operation at the address.

Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the incident. They are due to appear at Thurles District Court on October 23.